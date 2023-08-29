 Father held for murder bid on two children : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Father held for murder bid on two children

Father held for murder bid on two children

Father held for murder bid on two children

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 28

The police arrested a Handesra man for attempt to murder his two children. The suspect retired from the Army as Lance Naik in 2020.

The police said the middle-aged man attacked two of his three children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son, with a kirpan and injured them during an attack inside his house. The third child is a seven-year-old boy. Cops said the children disclosed that their father used to beat them mercilessly and warned them against talking to their mother, who lived separately in Dera Bassi for some years due to a marital discord. The children stated that their father used to confine them in the house, did not give them food and asked them to do menial work.

On Friday, the suspect allegedly thrashed his elder daughter. She complained about it to her mother.

The next day, the enraged father attacked her and the 13-year-old son. They were admitted to the hospital with head injuries.

A case was registered against the suspect at the Handesra police station on Sunday night.

