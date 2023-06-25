Father of 8 arrested for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The police arrested a Mani Majra resident, Mohd Rashid (49), for snatching a mobile phone and Rs 3,000 in cash from a passerby near the Kalagram Light Point on June 20.

The police registered a case against him under Sections 379-A and 34 of the IPC and also recovered the snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Suspect works as an auto driver “The suspect is a father of eight children - five daughters and three sons. He is a Class VIII pass-out and works as an auto-rickshaw driver to feed his family,” the police said.

Complainant Chandan Kumar of Sector 38 (W) reported that on he was going on foot to his home from Chandimandir on the night intervening June 20 and 21. When he reached near the Kalagram light point around 12:30 am, an auto-rickshaw stopped near him. The auto driver and another person stepped out from the vehicle. The auto driver tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he tried to save his mobile phone, another person pushed him. They both beat him. As a result, he suffered injuries. The auto driver snatched his mobile phone and another person snatched Rs 3,000 along with a copy of the Aadhaar card from his pocket. The due later fled from the spot.

The auto driver was arrested yesterday and the snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession.