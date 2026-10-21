DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Father of five girls shoots himself dead

Father of five girls shoots himself dead

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

A 57-year-old contractor residing in Model Town, Chhajju Majra, reportedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his home on Monday afternoon. His body was found in a pool of blood in the bedroom of his house.

The deceased, Sharanjit Singh, has five daughters, the youngest of whom is three years old, the police said.

Advertisement

ASI Daljit Singh, the investigating officer from the Kharar City police station, said one of Sharanjit’s daughters went to give him food and found the door of the room bolted from inside. She unbolted the door through a window, entered the room and found her father dead. She then informed her grandfather.

Advertisement

Neighbours said the deceased’s wife, Dr Sukhdeep Kaur, had also died at the house last year, reportedly by suicide. The deceased was said to have been in a disturbed state of mind after his wife’s death.

In his statement to the police, the deceased’s father, Chhinder Singh, said his son earlier took government contracts, but had given up the work due to mental distress following his wife’s death. The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after a post-mortem examination at the Kharar subdivisional hospital.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts