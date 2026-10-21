Father of five girls shoots himself dead

A 57-year-old contractor residing in Model Town, Chhajju Majra, reportedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his home on Monday afternoon. His body was found in a pool of blood in the bedroom of his house.

The deceased, Sharanjit Singh, has five daughters, the youngest of whom is three years old, the police said.

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ASI Daljit Singh, the investigating officer from the Kharar City police station, said one of Sharanjit’s daughters went to give him food and found the door of the room bolted from inside. She unbolted the door through a window, entered the room and found her father dead. She then informed her grandfather.

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Neighbours said the deceased’s wife, Dr Sukhdeep Kaur, had also died at the house last year, reportedly by suicide. The deceased was said to have been in a disturbed state of mind after his wife’s death.

In his statement to the police, the deceased’s father, Chhinder Singh, said his son earlier took government contracts, but had given up the work due to mental distress following his wife’s death. The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after a post-mortem examination at the Kharar subdivisional hospital.