Father-son duo attacked by 3 in Mauli Jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three miscreants attacked a man and his son at Mauli Complex, Mauli Jagran. Complainant Vicky, a resident of Mauli Complex, alleged Shive, Nanu and Sunny attacked him and his son with sticks at their residence. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Rs 7K, documents stolen from car

Chandigarh: Cash and documents were stolen from a car parked at the rear end of Sukhna Lake. Complainant Amandeep Singh, a Zirakpur resident, alleged an unidentified person broke the rear windowpane of his car parked near stairs No. 2 and stole Rs 7,000 in cash, documents and two ATM cards. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.