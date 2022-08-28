Father-son duo of Panchkula held for fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The police have arrested a man and his son, both residents of Panchkula, for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspects, identified as Vishvajit Singh, 34, and Gurvinder Singh Bali, 65, of Sector 7 Panchkula, at the Economic Offences Wing police station in Sector 17 here on August 25.

The complainant, Jenny Lee (74), a Chinese-origin widow, stated that in 2013, she rented out the top floor of her house in Sector 35 on rent to Gurvinder Singh, who had got its construction work done in 2012. Thereafter, Bali brought his son Vishvajit Singh to the house and made a new rent agreement between his son and her. The suspects delayed the payment of rent every month on one pretext or the other, the complainant alleged.

In August 2017, she came to know about a backdated agreement to sell the second floor of her house in which her signatures were allegedly forged by Vishvajit. It was mentioned that Vishvajit paid Rs 28,00,000 to her as earnest money (biana) regarding the sale of the second floor of her house. The witnesses to the agreement were not known to the complainant, but to the suspects.

The complainant stated that she never received any payment of Rs 28,00,000 from the suspects. It was found that stamp papers used during the preparation of a fake agreement to sell were also fabricated.

The suspects were arrested on August 26 and produced in a court, which sent them in three-day police remand.