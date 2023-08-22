Father, son killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 21

A father-son duo was killed and another person sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them near Saha village on the Yamunanagar-Saha highway in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Patiala resident Jung Singh and his son Saroop Singh, and the injured person has been identified as Gurpreet Singh.

Driver is still at large The complainant stated that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, their vehicle broke down on the highway. As they were stranded on the motorway, a speeding truck appeared on the scene

The rashly driven truck slammed into the vehicle, hitting them. Gurpreet was tossed to one side of the road, while Jung Singh and Saroop Singh were killed on the spot

The truck spun out of control and overturned after hitting the vehicle. The driver, however, managed to slip away. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin following the post-mortem examination. The driver is still at large

In a complaint to the police, Gurpreet stated that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, their vehicle broke down on the highway. As they were stranded on the motorway, a speeding truck appeared on the scene. The rashly driven truck slammed into the vehicle, hitting them. Gurpreet was tossed to one side of the road, while Jung Singh and Saroop Singh were killed on the spot.

The truck spun out of control and overturned after hitting the vehicle. The driver, however, managed to slip away.

The investigating officer said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin following the post-mortem examination. The driver is still at large.

A case has been registered at the Saha police station under Sections 283, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

#Ambala #Yamunanagar