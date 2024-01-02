Faulty mobile charging socket costs e-bike firm, dealer dear

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 1

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed M/s Ceeon India, Noida, and Kranti Autos, Zirakpur, to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a city woman after her mobile phone was burnt due to a faulty socket of an electric bike.

Ruchi, a resident of Sector 52, in a complaint filed before the commission through advocate Sunil K Chaudhary, stated that she had purchased a Ceeon electric bike from Kranti Autos on October 30, 2022.

On November 19, 2022, she used the charging point/socket to charge an iPhone. As soon as she connected the phone, she noticed burning smell. The phone did not start later and the charger cable was also burnt.

She immediately informed the opposite party number 2 (dealer) and lodged a complaint about the defect in the bike the same day. Engineers of the dealer found wrong wiring in the bike. They rectified the wiring in the charging socket. The dealer informed the manufacturer, M/s Ceeon India, Noida, about the fault and loss caused to complainant due to fault/wrong wiring.

The complainant went to a mobile repair store to get her phone repaired. However, she was told that it was completely damaged and not repairable.

In an email to the opposite parties on November 20, 2022, she lodged a complaint and claimed damages caused due to delivery of defective product. However, the company refused to pay any compensation.

The dealer didn't admit its fault while the company was proceeded ex parte on August 21, 2023.

After hearing the arguments, the commission stated since the complainant faced a major problem of burning of charging socket of the scooter in a few days of its purchase, the OPs (dealer and company) were duty-bound to get the fault investigated for the future safety of the complainant and her family members, but they did not take any such step. Their act of not providing after-sale services was a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The OPs were directed to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur