Fazilka Falcons beat Bathinda Royals in rain-hit T20 match

Opener Anshul Chaudhary posted an unbeaten 82 off 47 balls to help Fazilka Falcons register a 17-run win over Bathinda Royals in a rain-affected match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium here today.

The Falcons posted 214/4 in 20 overs, as Chaudhary led the charge with 11 boundaries and two sixes. The side lost early wickets and were reduced to 64/3, but Chaudhary stayed at the crease and played a crucial role in rebuilding the innings. He found able support from skipper Sanvir Singh, and the two batters added 69 for the fourth wicket. Sanvir scored 36 off 24 balls, with four boundaries and one six.

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Later, Eish Rao helped Chaudhary to push the innings further, as the two raised an unbeaten 81 for the fifth wicket. Rao played a mature innings under pressure and scored an unbeaten 49 off 27 balls, with six boundaries and one six. Their partnership helped Fazilka Falcons cross the 200-run mark and set Bathinda Royals a target of 215.

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In reply, the Royals lost two early wickets before Uday Saharan and Ridham Satyawan steadied the innings. The pair put together a valuable 75-run partnership for the third wicket, giving the Royals hope of chasing down the big target. Satyawan was dismissed for 27 off 21 balls, after which captain Gurnoor Brar (1) departed. With Brar’s dismissal, Royals were reduced to 99/4, but Saharan remained at the crease and continued to keep his team in the game.

The Royals reached 101/4 in 11 overs when rain interrupted play. At that stage, the DLS par score was 118/4, leaving Bathinda Royals 17 short of the required score. Saharan remained unbeaten on a quick 57 off 29 balls, but the rain did not allow the game to resume. As a result, Falcons were declared the winners by 17 runs under the DLS method.