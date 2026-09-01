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Home / Chandigarh / Fazilka Falcons' jersey unveiled

Fazilka Falcons' jersey unveiled

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Mohali, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Participants during an event organised by Livasa Hospitals in Mohali.
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PCA honorary secretary Meet Hayer unveils Fazilka Falcons team’s jersey in Mohali.

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PCA honorary secretary Meet Hayer unveils Fazilka Falcons team’s jersey in Mohali.

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Chandigarh: The Fazilka Falcons unveiled their official team jersey at Homeland Regalia Sports Arena, Sector 77, with Punjab Cricket Association Honorary Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as chief guest. Homeland CEO Umang Jindal said, “We are delighted to be associated with a team that carries the name and spirit of Fazilka.”

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450 join Livathon fitness challenge

Mohali: Livasa Hospital marked an energetic start to “Livathon – Hearts in Action”, bringing together around 450 people from across the Tricity at HLP Galleria for a fitness and community spirit. The event kicked off a 27-Day Fitness Challenge, encouraging participants to choose a physical activity they enjoy and commit to practising it consistently—turning it into a lasting habit.

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