Fazilka Falcons showcase jersey for Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Fazilka Falcons unveiled their official team jersey at a special launch event held at Homeland Regalia Sports Arena, Sector 77, Mohali.

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The event was held ahead of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, honorary secretary, Punjab Cricket Association, was the chief guest at the event.

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The event brought together members of Fazilka Falcons, team management and sporting enthusiasts.

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Homeland is sponsoring Fazilka Falcons as they take part in the new T20 league, bringing together six teams from across Punjab.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is the Fazilka Falcons’ marquee player, adding to the franchise’s profile.