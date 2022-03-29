F&CC approves Rs 25 lakh for 2 dog vans to strengthen ABC programme in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation today approved two dog vans for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme at a cost of Rs25 lakh.

The corporation has decided to strengthen the Animal Birth Control programme in Chandigarh by adding all required machinery and infrastructure in the sterilisation programme.

The committee members also discussed ways to save electricity charges and asked officials concerned to explore the feasibility of installing solar plants in all corporation-owned buildings. The committee approved rough cost estimate for the work of strengthening storm water drainage system at various locations in Sector 17 for Rs19.12 lakh,

Also, rough estimate for the work of development of additional pocket of Leisure Valley at the cost of Rs 6.82 lakh was okayed by the panel.

Construction of toe wall in parks of the Industrial Area, Phase I, for Rs7.16 lakh, rough cost estimate for providing lighting at various locations for Rs14.83 lakh and estimate for providing 40 Watt LED in Sector 20C and 20D for Rs22.76 lakh was given a go-ahead at the meeting.

The committee also passed an estimate of Rs49.35 lakh for providing and laying RCC pipe for the smooth flow of stormwater drainage system along the Sector 39-C forest area and laying of RCC pipe and repair, maintenance and construction of new road gullies/manholes for the smooth flow of stormwater drainage system at Pocket B, Sector 38 West.

Besides, panel members accorded approval for exemption from ground rent to Madhya Pradesh Silk Federation at Circus-cum-Exhibition Ground, Sector 17.