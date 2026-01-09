DT
Chandigarh

F&CC approves Rs 22.22cr work orders for Mohali

Municipal Corporation House meeting today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
The first General House meeting of this year of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) will be held tomorrow with key issue of Rs 5.79 cr special assistance fund for road upgradation under consideration.

The second agenda item includes 25 per cent hike in the construction cost of underground storage reservoir work of Phase 8B, Industrial Area.

Work orders worth Rs 22.22 crore and new estimates of Rs 6 crore were passed in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting today. The committee approved work orders worth Rs 22.22 crore. These approvals cover civic infrastructure development, sanitation arrangements, water supply, sewerage systems, electrical maintenance, green belt development, road works and other public welfare facilities across different parts of the city.

In addition, new estimates amounting to Rs 6 crore were also passed at the F&CC meeting, paving the way for the initiation of new development works and issuance of fresh tenders for sectors in the near future.

Most approved works focus on solid waste management. Special attention has also been given to the repair and strengthening of the water supply and sewerage systems to ensure uninterrupted services in residential, industrial and village areas.

An underground storage reservoir is being constructed at the Industrial Area in Phase 8A and 8B to streamline water supply, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 crore.

Additionally, projects related to the improvement of road infrastructure and public amenities such as libraries, parks, open gyms, sheds at RMC points and the repair of streetlights were also approved at the F&CC meeting.

Essential and emergency services, including machinery repair and manpower outsourcing for the smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation, were also a key part of the agenda.

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said most of the approved works were targeted for completion by March 31.

