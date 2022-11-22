F&CC clears work orders worth Rs 15 crore in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

The Finance and Contract Committee meeting of Mohali Municipal Corporation today issued work orders worth Rs 15 crore for various development works of the city. New estimates of around Rs 2 crore were also passed.

Works to be undertaken Patchwork on roads in various wards of Mohali will continue till December and most of the bad patches of roads will be repaired soon.

A cycle track from Spice Chowk to Airport Road to be constructed soon.

Re-carpeting of road in the Phase 5 market after laying stormwater pipe.

Installing water coolers in libraries in various parks of Mohali. Tender allotted to catch stray cattle The stray cattle menace in city is likely to abate now as the tender to catch stray cattle was allotted after the rate was fixed Rs 950 per head. Officials said the stray cattle menace was getting out of proportions as no drive was launched for the past sometime. Residents in various sectors often complained that domesticated cattle from nearby villages are left on their own, which affect the overall ambience of the city. Frequent road accidents involving stray cattle take place at night, leading to loss of precious lives.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Commissioner Navjot Kaur, SE Naresh Batta, councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand were present in the meeting.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu said there was no shortage of funds for the development works of Mohali. Development works would continue in the same continuity.

