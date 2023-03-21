F&CC meet postponed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

A meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed to Wednesday.

Sources said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had to go out of the city for some official work, due to which the meeting was deferred.

The proposals for construction of the main road of Khuda Lahora and renovation of community centre at Maloya among others were to be tabled during the meeting.

Besides, a proposal to allow the civic body to organise a full event at Phase III of the Rock Garden on March 29 for next G20 meeting was to be taken up too. G20 events are to be held from March 29-31 at different locations in the city.