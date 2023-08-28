F&CC meeting today; dog vans, laying paver blocks on agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the Municipal Corporation will be held on Monday to take call on development agendas.

The work of providing and laying new pipeline behind jewellery market showrooms in Sector 22-D against the old blocked and damaged sewer line for smooth functioning of sewerage will be taken up.

A rough cost estimate for providing and fixing three water coolers and other contingent work near the entry gate of transport parking in the booth market and near Shitla Mata Mandir in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, will also be taken up.

A proposal for work of resetting paver blocks in Cactus Garden and Ram Darbar is also on agenda. A proposal for construction of toe wall in various parks of Sector 28 and Sector 29 will be decided.

Revised sanction for the purchase of three dog vans will be tabled too. The F&CC, in its June meeting, considered and approved the purchase of three dog catching vans amounting to Rs 37.50 lakh (Rs 12.50 lakh per van). Accordingly, the office initiated the process and evaluated the bids received, wherein the lowest quoted rate among technically eligible firms was Rs 44,95,218.

An agenda item is being placed before the F&CC for granting revised financial approval of Rs 44,95,218 instead of Rs 37,50,000.