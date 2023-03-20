F&CC meeting today, road work on agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Proposals for the construction of main road of Khuda Lahora and renovation of a community centre in Maloya among others will be discussed during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here tomorrow.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the condition of roads is in a bad shape due to laying of sewer line by the Public Health Wing of the civic body. It is beyond repair due to longitudinal/cross cuts on various roads.

These roads were last carpeted in November 2013. The level of some houses is now on a par with the road level. It is mandatory to scarify the existing surface prior to re-carpeting of roads to maintain the existing level of roads. Accordingly, a proposal amounting to Rs 34.39 lakh has been prepared to meet the expenses for the construction of main road of Khuda Lahora, Colony Number 2.

Besides, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 23.10 lakh has been prepared for the work of repair and renovation of a community centre at EWS Colony, Maloya.

It broadly includes whitewash and renewing glass, doors, windows, etc.

The entire work will be executed through a composite tender. The proposal for the repair and renovation of the community centre amounting Rs 23.10 lakh has been prepared.

Meanwhile, the MC House meeting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

On March 6, none of the 24 key development agendas could be taken up as the House meeting got postponed after councillors, cutting across

party lines, demanded that the financial details of the previous parking contract be tabled to discuss alleged fraud by the contractor.