F&CC okays flooring upgrade in Sector 21 market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has approved the agenda item on upgrading the flooring in front of market/showrooms in Sector 21 here at an estimated cost of Rs 43.82 lakh.

A meeting of the finance panel was held today under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta. It was attended by MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, members of the committee, namely Dalip Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Neha and Prem Lata, and senior MC officials.

Nod to sale of biofuel briquettes The committee accorded approval to the sale of biofuel briquettes being manufactured at the Horticulture Waste Processing Plant, 3BRD.

Extension of lease period of shops at Badheri, Buterla and Burail villages from April 6, 2022, to April 5, 2027, with 25 per cent one-time increase and 5 per cent annual increase from the next year.

Installation of high mast flood lights and street lights in the Industrial Area, Phase I, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.52 lakh.

The committee discussed various important agenda items and accorded approval to install lights in gardens and streets in Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, at an estimated cost of Rs 15.18 lakh.

Strengthening of sewerage system by laying new sewer lines and constructing machine hole chambers in the back lanes of SCOs in Sector 30-C at an estimated cost of Rs 30.80 lakh, and renovation of the Fire Station building and residential quarters in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.67 lakh were also approved. The panel also gave its nod for construction of a jogging track in the green belt at Sector 51 at an estimated cost of Rs 29.24 lakh.

Among other works approved were fixing of new paver block/repair of existing paver blocks in Sector 25 at an estimated cost of Rs 14.20 lakh, laying of RCC pipes and construction of new road gullies for storm water drainage at Dadu Majra Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 49.23 lakh, strengthening of sewerage network near the Meat Market in Sector 21 at an estimated cost of Rs 21.57 lakh and repair of paver blocks around various parks in Sector 46-A and D at an estimated cost of Rs 37.48 lakh.