FCI, RCF set up hockey title clash

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, reached the final of the 1st All India Senior Men’s Hockey Tournament. Both sides won their respective semifinals at Olympian Balbir Singh Stadium in Mohali today.

The RCF humbled Army XI 4-2 in the first semifinal. The RCF gained early lead in the seventh minute, after Lovepreet Singh sounded the wooden plank. However, the joy doubled for the RCF in the 38th minute, as skipper Pardeep Singh posted the second goal of the game. In the 42nd minute, Army XI retaliated through JP Punith, who converted a penalty corner. The RCF then managed to extend their lead to 3-1 with Lovepreet posting his second goal in the 49th minute. A minute later, Jaskaran Kainth reduced the margin to 3-2. Gupreet Singh then posted the final goal of the match by converting a penalty corner in the 56th minute.

In the second semifinal, the FCI defeated Punjab & Sind Bank 5-2. In the first two quarters of the game, the FCI gained 3-0 crucial lead. Paramvir Singh drew the first blood through a penalty corner in the 16th minute, while Munish Rana posted a brace, in the 34th and 36th minutes. Lovenoor Singh scored through a penalty corner for the bank team in the 40th minute. FCI’s Manasrij Boro struck next in the 53rd minute. In the 56th minute, the bank strikers won a penalty stroke, which was successfully converted by Jaskaran Singh. Two minutes later, Paramvir converting yet another penalty corner.