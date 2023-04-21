FDA, police swoop down on hookah bars in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 20

Teams of the Food and Drug Administration and the police conducted raids at hookah bars here last night and recovered banned items. The raiding team seized 23 hookahs, 15 types of molasses containing nicotine and seven types of herbal molasses.

Ten types of molasses containing nicotine and six hookahs were recovered from M/s Alif Laila in Sector 11. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 5 Police Station, under the Poisons Act-1919, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and the IPC.

Similarly, five types of molasses containing nicotine were recovered from the hookah bar of “The White”, “The Almas”, in Sector 8. A case has been registered at the Sector 7 Police Station.

The raiding team found herbal molasses and hookahs at Play-n-Pause, Purple Frog and Insane Lounge & Bar, all in Sector 9.