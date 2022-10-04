Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The decision to introduce charges for the pick up-drop off facility at the Chandigarh Railway Station has eased congestion caused earlier by app-based cabs and e-rickshaws making long halts.

All aspects factored in The decision was taken after considering various aspects and analysing rush of vehicles. Six minutes were found to be sufficient to alight or board a vehicle. Hari Mohan, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division

The cabbies, who are charged Rs 30 for pick up-drop off for six-minutes, now avoid making long stopovers, fearing hefty charges. Most of the cab drivers prefer waiting for passengers outside the railway station and move in at the last minute or picking up passengers on the main road itself. Similarly, auto-rickshaw drivers also wait outside the railway station for passengers to avoid getting charged for pick-up.

Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala division, says the aim behind introducing the system is to deter cabbies from making long halts, thereby leading to chaos.

“With charges being introduced for longer halts, things have started getting streamlined as no vehicle is seen parked unnecessarily near the gate, which earlier led to the congestion,” he says.

The new system has further discouraged VIP culture, as government vehicles are no longer found parked outside the railway guest house. “Earlier, many government vehicles used to be parked there. The introduction of charges for longer halt has acted as a deterrent and now these vehicles either use the parking lot or move out within six minutes under the new system,” he says.

