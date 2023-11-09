Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The president of NGO Arrive Safe, Harman Singh Sidhu, has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, fearing threat to his life and personal liberty. Sidhu had previously filed a petition with the HC, seeking the removal of protesters from the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

In his petition, Sidhu requested for the court’s assistance in safeguarding his life and personal freedom. He is specifically seeking security measures for both himself and his family.

"Because of his petition, the disgruntled persons have turned an evil eye towards him and his NGO, Arrive Safe, and have been constantly threatening him over the phone using international SIM cards, which are difficult to trace and by sending him anonymous threats through post, WhatsApp and other social media accounts," his counsel Ravi Kamal Gupta mentioned in the plea.

The threats began to escalate in 2023 when Sidhu initially filed the petition aimed at ending the illegal protest at Mataur. He was cautioned against proceeding with the petition, which is slated for a hearing on November 15, under the threat of "severe consequences". Sidhu has also reported receiving threats through his Instagram account and encountering unknown vehicles following him on several occasions.

