Federation bats for stilt+4 storeys in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 4

Even as the Haryana Town and Country Planning Department has invited objections and suggestions with regard to the construction of stilt+4 storey houses, the Haryana Property Consultants’ Federation has come in support of such constructions.

After a hue and cry raised by the residents of Panchkula city over stilt+4 storeys, the Haryana Government had imposed a ban on such constructions. A notification had been issued asking people to submit their opinion by April 6.

Suresh Agarwal, state president, Haryana Property Consultant Federation, addressing the media here today, demanded that the ban be withdrawn keeping in mind the basic facilities for residents.

He suggested the stilt+4 storey houses should be constructed without common walls. The landlord should build his own walls, so that there was no damage to the adjoining houses in any way. If this rule is followed, then there will be no cracks in the walls of neighbouring houses, he added.

Giving another suggestion, Suresh Aggarwal said if the money taken by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) as security from the house owners was spent on the repairs of the adjoining houses, there would never be any problem. This would not only reduce the burden on the landlord but also ensure the safety of both houses, he added.

Agarwal said hundreds of such houses had been constructed in the state so far and people did not have any parking problem there. Moreover, family members are quite satisfied with the distribution of property among them. Stopping stilt+4 storey constructions would create many issues in the future.

He said he would soon submit his suggestions to the chairman of the committee tomorrow.

