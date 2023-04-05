 Federation bats for stilt+4 storeys in Panchkula : The Tribune India

Federation bats for stilt+4 storeys in Panchkula

Suggests houses should not be constructed on common walls

Federation bats for stilt+4 storeys in Panchkula

File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 4

Even as the Haryana Town and Country Planning Department has invited objections and suggestions with regard to the construction of stilt+4 storey houses, the Haryana Property Consultants’ Federation has come in support of such constructions.

After a hue and cry raised by the residents of Panchkula city over stilt+4 storeys, the Haryana Government had imposed a ban on such constructions. A notification had been issued asking people to submit their opinion by April 6.

Suresh Agarwal, state president, Haryana Property Consultant Federation, addressing the media here today, demanded that the ban be withdrawn keeping in mind the basic facilities for residents.

He suggested the stilt+4 storey houses should be constructed without common walls. The landlord should build his own walls, so that there was no damage to the adjoining houses in any way. If this rule is followed, then there will be no cracks in the walls of neighbouring houses, he added.

Giving another suggestion, Suresh Aggarwal said if the money taken by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) as security from the house owners was spent on the repairs of the adjoining houses, there would never be any problem. This would not only reduce the burden on the landlord but also ensure the safety of both houses, he added.

Agarwal said hundreds of such houses had been constructed in the state so far and people did not have any parking problem there. Moreover, family members are quite satisfied with the distribution of property among them. Stopping stilt+4 storey constructions would create many issues in the future.

He said he would soon submit his suggestions to the chairman of the committee tomorrow.

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

2
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

3
Nation

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

6
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

7
Himachal

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

8
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

9
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

10
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Congress ‘padyatra’ in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘missing’

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Trains stopped, stock at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant affected

File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister