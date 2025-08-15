DT
Federation calls for share-wise registration of properties in UT

Federation calls for share-wise registration of properties in UT

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 AM Aug 15, 2025 IST
On the eve of Independence Day, the Property Federation of Chandigarh has requested Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to announce the reopening of share-wise property registrations, at least for sectors starting from Sector 31 onwards, during the Independence Day function.

In a statement, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of the federation, stated that the Governor was requested to give Independence Day gift to residents of the city. “It would provide immediate relief to thousands of affected property owners and would be welcomed as a truly people-friendly initiative,” he said.

He said during the ongoing Parliament session, Cabinet Minister of Culture and Tourism had clarified that Chandigarh is not a heritage city and that only Sectors 1 to 30 are classified as heritage areas—not the entire city.

“This clearly indicates that the current city-wide restrictions on share-wise registrations are unnecessary and unjustified,” he further said.

