Federation meets DC over extension in sale deed execution

A delegation of the Property Federation, Chandigarh, led by its president Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, met Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, requesting for an extension till April 15 for executing sale deeds for individuals who had submitted appointment request letters by March 31.

The delegation raised serious concerns over the difficulties faced by many individuals in securing timely appointments through the online system for executing sale deeds. They urged that the deadline be extended until April 15 to accommodate those who had submitted their appointment request letters by March 31.

On March 25, the UT Estate Office issued a notification approving a steep hike of up to 128 per cent in collector rates across various property categories, effective from April 1, which had led to widespread discontent among Chandigarh residents. Currently, only 65 slots can be booked per day, while around 300 people have been approaching the Estate Office over the past two days for property registration. The delegation appealed to the UT Administrator to intervene.