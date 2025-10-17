Federation takes up issues of CHB allottees with Chief Secy

A four-member delegation of the CHB Residents’ Federation today met UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and highlighted various issues faced by allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

The Chief Secretary was given the charge of the Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board yesterday.

Federation secretary general VK Nirmal said they demanded the issue of the transfer of the ownership must be separated from violations like in the past; no notices should be issued for old construction, by dropping the idea of the supersession of the old notification by the new, the concessions in need-based changes given in the past must be restored; malignant, mischievous complaints made anonymously or from other Sectors must not be considered to harass the Chandigarh Housing Board residents; the

practice of giving ownership to beneficiaries who have the Will made in their names by the sellers be restored by using this document; and a need-based committee be made afresh to find out some one-time solution.

Other members of the delegation included Tarsem Sharma, Harish Thapar, and Lakhwinder Singh, all co-ordinators.