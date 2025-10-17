DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Federation takes up issues of CHB allottees with Chief Secy

Federation takes up issues of CHB allottees with Chief Secy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A four-member delegation of the CHB Residents’ Federation today met UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and highlighted various issues faced by allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary was given the charge of the Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board yesterday.

Advertisement

Federation secretary general VK Nirmal said they demanded the issue of the transfer of the ownership must be separated from violations like in the past; no notices should be issued for old construction, by dropping the idea of the supersession of the old notification by the new, the concessions in need-based changes given in the past must be restored; malignant, mischievous complaints made anonymously or from other Sectors must not be considered to harass the Chandigarh Housing Board residents; the

Advertisement

practice of giving ownership to beneficiaries who have the Will made in their names by the sellers be restored by using this document; and a need-based committee be made afresh to find out some one-time solution.

Other members of the delegation included Tarsem Sharma, Harish Thapar, and Lakhwinder Singh, all co-ordinators.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts