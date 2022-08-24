Feeder Tour: Jalandhar lad bags golf title

Mohali, August 23
Jalandhar lad Ajaypal Bajwa (17), who was 4 over par for the final day, returned the best card of the tournament despite spells of rain and humid conditions on the second day of the IGU North Zone Sub-Junior Junior Feeder Tour 2022 event at the Forest Hill. Eighty-seven young golfers of all categories from Lucknow, Jammu, Delhi, Jalandhar Kapurthala, Amritsar, Noida and the tricity participated in the competition. Forest Hill president BS Gill gave away prizes to the winners on the concluding day. The tournament was conducted by Foresh Hill director Showkat Maqbool with Abhimanyu Parmar of Ace Golf on behalf of the IGU.
