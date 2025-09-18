‘Ferrari failed to start’: Chandigarh rally driver flags ethanol petrol issues in supercars, tags Gadkari in post

Ratan Dhillon, a rally driver from Chandigarh, has raised concerns about the impact of E20 ethanol-blended petrol on high-end cars.

In a viral social media post, Dhillon claimed that a friend’s Ferrari failed to start just days after being filled with E20 fuel. Technicians reportedly blamed fuel-related engine damage.

A friend’s Ferrari was filled with E20 petrol, and just a few days later it refused to start. The technicians say the damage is due to the E20 fuel. Now tell me, will Gadkari take responsibility for this? After spending crores on the car, paying road tax, vehicle GST tax, and… pic.twitter.com/4j9MGBjNGS — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) September 17, 2025

Dhillon criticised the government, saying E20 causes moisture buildup in tanks, affecting performance, especially in rarely driven supercars.

Tagging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he wrote: “A friend’s Ferrari was filled with E20 petrol, and just a few days later it refused to start. The technicians say the damage is due to the E20 fuel. Now tell me, will Gadkari take responsibility for this? After spending crores on the car, paying road tax, vehicle GST tax, and fuel tax, this is what he gets in return after payiyng the triple amount of car in India. The truth is, supercars and high-end vehicles are the ones most affected by this fuel blend yet no one dares to talk about it! Reason is Phase separation: Ethanol absorbs moisture from the air If the car sits for a few days, water can separate out in the tank, leading to poor combustion or no start. @nitin_gadkari”

The impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, including decline in fuel economy and on engine parts, became a debate on social media with many claiming drop in mileage ranging up to 20 per cent.

Gadkari on Thursday said the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a “paid campaign” to target him politically.

There has been clarity on the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) with the stakeholders, including the automobile industry, Gadkari had said.

Earlier this month, the Congress levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefitted" from government policy.

The Congress’ charges came after the Supreme Court rejected a PIL challenging the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The PIL had alleged that millions of motorists were forced to use the fuel not designed for their vehicles.