Festival rush: Chandigarh gets special trains to Patna, Varanasi, Barauni till November

With the festive rush expected to increase passenger traffic, Northern Railway’s Ambala division is operating special trains from Chandigarh to Patna, Varanasi and Barauni to provide additional travel options until November 30.

The services are aimed at easing congestion on regular trains and improving connectivity with Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh during the festive season. The schedule released by the railway division lists five Chandigarh-origin services, including trains to Patna, Varanasi and Barauni, operating on specified days between October and November.

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The Chandigarh–Patna special (04512/04511) will run from October 1 to November 26, while the Chandigarh–Varanasi special (04228/04227) will operate from October 2 to November 30. The Chandigarh–Barauni special (04536/04535) is scheduled from October 23 to November 27.

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The timings listed in the division’s chart show that the Chandigarh–Patna train (04512) reaches Chandigarh at 11.35 pm on its listed arrival schedule before proceeding towards Ambala Cantt, where it is scheduled from 12.20 am to 12.30 am, and Sirhind from 2 am to 2.05 am. The Chandigarh–Varanasi service (04228) is scheduled at Chandigarh at 6 am, Ambala Cantt from 7.05 am to 7.15 am, and Sirhind from 8.45 am to 8.55 am.

The Chandigarh–Barauni special (04536) is scheduled at Chandigarh at 11.35 pm, Ambala Cantt from 12.35 am to 12.45 am and Sirhind from 2.10 am to 2.15 am.

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The division has also announced special services on other routes, including Ambala Cantt–Mau, Bathinda–Varanasi, Firozpur–Patna, Amritsar–Katihar, Amritsar–Kolkata, Amritsar–Barauni and Jammu Tawi–Varanasi, among others.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the operating days, timings, stoppages and seat availability before travelling through the official railway website, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the RailMadad helpline at 139.