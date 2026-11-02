Festive lights shine bright, but e-commerce casts a shadow

The glow of decorative lamps, the sparkle of chandeliers and rows of hanging lights have lent the electronics market in Sector 18 a festive character ahead of Diwali.

But this year, the festive palette appears to be changing.

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Moving away from loud and flashing multi-coloured strings, young shoppers, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly gravitating towards warm-yellow lights and subtle, single-tone arrangements that create a softer, more “aesthetic” ambience.

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Hidden LED strips along balconies, staircases and furniture, curtain and net lights, as well as decorative accents shaped like lotuses, leaves and butterflies, are among the styles defining contemporary festive décor.

Battery-operated tea lights and flameless LED candles are also popular alternatives for decorating entrances, staircases and puja corners.

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For traders, the festive season brings a welcome surge in business, although the challenges of an increasingly competitive retail landscape persist.

Much of the decorative lighting displayed in the market is sourced from Delhi.

Delhi Light House, Lakshay says the festive season brings an estimated 80 per cent increase in footfall, with bulk purchases contributing significantly to sales.

COB lights, chandeliers, decorative lamps, hanging lights and religious figurines, including Buddha images, are among the popular choices.

Dhanteras, meanwhile, witnesses a rise in demand for electrical appliances.

Festive discounts further encourage purchases. A decorative lamp priced at Rs 2,000, for instance, is available for around Rs 1,350.

With customers having several shops to choose from, competitive pricing and bargaining have become integral to the shopping experience.

Yet, the festive rush masks a more complicated reality for some established traders.

At Jaiswal Electronics, which has been operating in the market for nearly 40 years, the proprietor says business has declined over the past three years. Lighting remains a profitable segment despite intense competition, but appliance sales have become increasingly difficult.

The growing dominance of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, particularly during festive sales, has put conventional retailers under pressure.

Aggressive online discounts make it difficult for neighbourhood shops to match prices while retaining their margins.

Even manufacturers, he observes, are increasingly generating revenue through online sales, while traditional retail outlets struggle to maintain their market share.

For some businesses, adapting to changing consumer demands has become essential.

Gitam Aggarwal of New Bhagwati Enterprise says that while decorative lights contribute to Diwali sales, a significant share of the establishment’s business comes from commercial audio installations.

The enterprise caters to cafes and clubs across the Tricity, reflecting how electronics businesses are expanding beyond conventional retail to explore specialised services.

Beyond the permanent storefronts, the market’s festive character spills onto the pavements, where temporary stalls offer religious idols, diyas, paintings and handicrafts.

Vishal, who sets up his stall in the market every year, says he obtains permission from the Municipal Corporation to operate for seven to eight days during the festive season. His merchandise is sourced from Rajasthan, Kolkata, Gujarat and Ambala, bringing together diverse handicraft traditions, paintings, decorative diyas and sculptures of Hindu deities.

The stalls add a traditional dimension to the market, attracting shoppers looking for festive decorations and gifts.

Away from the glittering displays and festive bargains, another kind of enterprise quietly sustains the market — repair work.

Rajesh Sharma, who has been running a repair setup for nearly 30 years, believes most electronic goods deserve a second chance before being discarded.

“Everything is repairable. I see nothing as junk,” he says.