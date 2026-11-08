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Home / Chandigarh / Festive rush overwhelms public transport

Festive rush overwhelms public transport

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Passengers wait for buses at Sector 43 in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) in Sectors 17 and 43 today as a large number of passengers thronged the bus stands to reach their hometowns for Diwali celebrations. The heavy rush left commuters struggling to find buses, with many complaining of inadequate transport arrangements.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Meerut, said he had been waiting for a direct bus to his hometown but had been unable to find one. He said the number of passengers travelling home for the festival was unusually high, while the buses operating on the route were insufficient to meet the demand.

“Keeping in view the Diwali rush, the authorities should have arranged additional buses to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Ajit Beniwal, a resident of Hansi in Haryana, said state governments should make special transport arrangements during major festivals, as the annual rush could be anticipated well in advance.

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He said the shortage of buses often forced passengers to opt for private vehicles, causing inconvenience and adding to traffic congestion.

An official of the Transport Department, however, said additional buses had been deployed on various routes to facilitate passenger movement and ensure that people reached their destinations.

The two bus terminals cater to passengers travelling to Haryana, Punjab, HP, UP, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

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