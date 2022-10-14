Festive season: Mohali cops intensify search ops

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 13

In view of the ongoing festival season, the police have increased search operations in various parts of the city to maintain law and order. DSP City-2 HS Bal, along with heavy police force, led a search operation in the busy market of Sohana area on Thursday.

Police pickets have been set up at almost all major entry and exit points. Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni was also present at the spot and briefed the police personnel about the drills to be carried out.

DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, led by police personnel, carried out a search operation in the market at the VIP road in Zirakpur.