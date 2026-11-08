Festive spending lifts Chandigarh GST revenue to Rs 254 crore

Driven by festive shopping during Diwali and Navratri, Chandigarh’s gross domestic Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 254 crore in October, compared to Rs 231 crore in the corresponding month last year.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance, the Union Territory witnessed a surge in commercial activity during the festive season, boosting its monthly tax collections.

Chandigarh’s pre-settlement State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection rose 19 per cent to Rs 78 crore in October, against Rs 65 crore in the same month last year. After the settlement of Integrated GST (IGST), the net SGST revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 250 crore from Rs 223 crore in the corresponding month last year.

On a cumulative basis, post-settlement SGST revenue during the current financial year (April-October 2026) surged 20 per cent to Rs 1,616 crore, compared to Rs 1,346 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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During April-October 2026, Chandigarh recorded domestic GST revenue of Rs 1,876 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent. The collection comprised Rs 994 crore in IGST, Rs 492 crore in SGST and Rs 390 crore in Central GST.