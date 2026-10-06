Fewer cabs, higher fares: Cab curbs hit Tricity residents hard

Residents have been facing commuting problems since the Chandigarh Administration suspended the licences of cab aggregators for violating rules.

The UT State Transport Authority (STA) had in September suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months, while the licences of Ola and InDrive were suspended on June 17 and August 10, respectively. With this, only Bharat Taxi, run by Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited, remains functional.

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Residents complained about increased fares and said they faced difficulty in booking cabs. “We face many more cancellations on Bharat Taxi. Drivers cancel at the last moment and then we have to wait for another ride,” said Nancy, a resident of Sector 19.

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Ritika, a student and resident of Sector 22, said the same distance now cost her noticeably more. “From Sector 22 to my coaching centre in Sector 17, a Rapido auto cost about Rs 50-60, while on Bharat Taxi it has cost me about Rs 80,” she said. “No matter how short the distance is, Bharat Taxi charges a minimum of Rs 50 for auto rides. This wasn’t the case with Rapido,” she added.

‘Fares have doubled’

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Jagriti, a student and resident of Sector 35, said earlier Rapido used to charge her Rs 45 for travel to Panjab University from her home.

“Now, it is almost double as I have to pay Rs 85 for an auto on Bharat Taxi, since bikes are not available to me anymore. For students with limited travel budgets, it hits us hard because it doubles the cost per day,” she said.

However, Rapido bikes have not yet disappeared from the roads, according to some residents. “We can still book Rapido bikes. The drivers just ask us not to tell the police about it in case they are stopped for checking,” said Kanishka, a student and resident of Sector 19. Meanwhile, the inter-city commute has also become costly.

“Travelling from Mohali to Chandigarh, which earlier cost under Rs 200, now costs us Rs 260-270,” said Chavi, a resident of Sector 22, who commutes to Mohali for work.

Ramesh, a taxi driver and a resident of Ramdarbaar, said rides had dropped sharply because drivers who earlier took bookings from three or four apps now depended largely on one, whose customer base was still building.

“The rides are fewer. If we usually got 20 rides a day, now we get 7-8. We could pick rides from 3-4 apps earlier. Now supply is more on one app but demand is less, as people are still getting used to Bharat Taxi,” he said.

Earnings per km, however, have improved. “Income is more on Bharat Taxi as we get Rs 22 per km, while Rapido, Uber and Ola offered Rs 13-14 per km,” Ramesh said.

Centre urged to block apps

A senior UT official said a letter had been written to the Centre to block the mobile applications of cab aggregators whose licences were suspended.

Vehicles operating through the suspended platforms are being challaned and impounded, wherever required, he said, and added that action was initiated to discourage drivers and passengers from using the suspended platforms.