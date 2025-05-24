DT
Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib DC felicitated for hassle-free procurement

Fatehgarh Sahib DC felicitated for hassle-free procurement

A delegation of District Commission Agents Association led by District President Sadhu Ram Bhatt Majra today honoured the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sona Thind for smooth procurement and 100% lifting of procured wheat at all the 32 procurement centers across the...
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:45 AM May 24, 2025 IST
A delegation of District Commission Agents Association led by District President Sadhu Ram Bhatt Majra today honoured the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sona Thind for smooth procurement and 100% lifting of procured wheat at all the 32 procurement centers across the district.

Sadhu Ram said during the procurement, not even a single complaint from the farmers was received and the procurement staff acted in a transparent manner as per the strict instructions of DC. He added that whenever they face any difficulty, the administration acted swiftly.

