Fiery start to 'Iconic Week' celebrations at Sec 42 lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit declared open the Iconic Week celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav-2022 by flagging off a vintage car/bike rally at the Sector 42 lake.

The opening day saw series of events like impressive performances by ITBP personnel. Motorcyclists from the force showcased their skills leaving the audience thrilled. Their daredevil stunts received huge appreciation from the city crowd. This was followed by an exemplary performance by a dog squad. Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, ITBP, along with other senior officers, was also present.

Highlighting the need for women to be self-secure and empowered, girl students trained by the Chandigarh Police under Swayam, a self defence training programme, performed different self-defence techniques that they had learnt in the course. The Administrator lauded the performance and encouraged more women to join the programme so as to boost confidence in fighting fear.

City residents were left spellbound with the magnificent light and sound show. A musical evening by Dubai artists and Rudraksha Band also gave unforgettable experience to the audience. —