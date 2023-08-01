File FIR over assault on elderly, cops told

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 31

If the information given clearly mentions the commission of a cognisable offence, there is no other option but to register an FIR forthwith. Other considerations are not relevant at the stage of registration of the FIR such as whether the information is falsely given, whether the information is genuine, whether the information is credible, etc. Observing this, Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, directed the UT police to register an FIR on the complaint of a senior citizen, Som Nath Yadav of Raipur Khurd village.

Yadav had filed the complaint through advocate Kamlesh Malik before the CJM court for issuing directions to the police to register an FIR under Sections 166, 204, 326,406 and 506 of the IPC against a person who allegedly attacked him.

Yadav alleged Sunny of his locality thrashed him on August 29, 2020. He was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, by the police, but they neither recorded his statement nor registered any FIR and rather obtained his signatures on some blank papers.

His complaints to top officials failed to yield any result, he alleged, adding rather he was tortured and threatened to withdraw his complaint.

The court said in the present case, the complainant alleged he was attacked and remained under treatment at government hospital. He also placed on record a pen drive containing his conversation with police officials along with a certificate under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act.

As such, the complaint is sent for the registration of an FIR against the accused to the SHO of the police station concerned, it added.