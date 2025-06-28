Film screening for special children at Elante mall

Nexus Elante partnered with The Smiling Dandelion Foundation to host a special screening of the film “Sitaare Zameen Par” curated for over 150 specially-abled individuals and their caregivers.

The initiative was designed to create a barrier-free space where people of all abilities could come together and enjoy the magic of cinema. Sitaare Zameen Par, a film by Aamir Khan, highlights experiences of specially-abled children, urging society to embrace them for their individuality.

By offering an accessible and welcoming experience, Nexus Elante and The Smiling Dandelion Foundation aimed to spark meaningful conversations around representation and the importance of equal participation in public life. The initiative reflects ongoing commitment to community engagement, social responsibility and creating experiences that celebrate every individual.