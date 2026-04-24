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Home / Chandigarh / 'Filthy', 'unusable' toilets in train: Railways fined Rs 60,000 on New Chandigarh resident's complaint

'Filthy', 'unusable' toilets in train: Railways fined Rs 60,000 on New Chandigarh resident's complaint

72-year-old complainant stated he suffered severe physical discomfort, mental agony and harassment for 24 hours

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:32 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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The complainant filed a consumer complaint seeking compensation for the hardship suffered during the train journey. Representational photo
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The Indian Railways has been fined Rs 60,000 for “filthy” and “unusable” toilets on the Jammu Tawi to Bandra Terminus Special AC Train, which caused physical discomfort, mental agony and harassment to a senior citizen for 24 hours in November 2023.

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Complainant Surinder Kumar Munshi, 72, a New Chandigarh resident, had filed a complaint in Mohali Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission alleging that despite repeated complaints to the TTE and assurances for cleaning, at various stations (Ambala, Mathura, Kota, Ratlam), no action was taken throughout the journey by Northern Railway, North Central Railway, West Central Railway and Western Railway.

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Munshi booked a confirmed berth in AC-3 Tier in Jammu Tawi to Bandra Terminus Special AC Train from Delhi Safdarjung to Bandra Terminus for journey on November 22, 2023.

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The complainant found all toilets in Coach B1 in “filthy and unusable” condition. Even after repeated complaints to the TTE, no action was taken throughout the journey. Due to non-availability of basic sanitation facilities for over 24 hours, the complainant suffered severe physical discomfort, mental agony and harassment.

He also lodged complaints through Rail Madad and the Public Grievance Portal, but received unsatisfactory and contradictory replies.

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Alleging deficiency in service, negligence and indifferent attitude of the railway authorities, the complainant filed a consumer complaint seeking compensation for the hardship suffered during the journey.

Consequently, the Indian Railways' General Manager, CEO/Managing Director, and Ministry of Railways have been directed to pay an amount of Rs 30,000 to the complainant on account of mental agony, harassment and costs of litigation. The Railways was further directed to deposit an amount of Rs 15,000 in the Legal Aid Account of this Commission and Rs 15,000 with the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association," the order, dated April 7, reads.

Regarding the Mohali Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission taking two years to pronounce the order, the panel stated that, "The instant complaint could not be disposed of within the stipulated period due to heavy institution."

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