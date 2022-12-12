Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 11

After four years of neglect, a renovated Sector 48 open-air theatre will finally witness its first major event on December 13.

The corporation will hold the annual prize distribution ceremony of “Swachh Awards” under Mayor Sarbjit Kaur at the theatre on Tuesday. This will be the first major event to be organised at the facility. The MC has gone a step further, temporarily allowing residents to use the facility without paying any fee or taking permission.

The area was covered with wild growth and there was lack of proper entrance to the facility. Construction equipment and vehicles were found dumped during a visit by a Chandigarh Tribune team to the site in November.

After the matter was highlighted in these columns on November 7, the MC removed wild growth and carried out other civic works to rejuvenate the place. The area around it has been cleaned up.

“As far as the MC is concerned, we have decided to organise all our smaller events at the theatre, if weather permits. It has been built for people’s use. Students, street artistes and residents may use it without any fee or permission for now. Neighbourhood events can also be organised there,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Welcoming the move, JJ Singh, president, Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 48, said: “The MC should start owning projects in disuse. To make the place vibrant, it should advertise the facility and encourage people to use it. Besides, it should carry out regular maintenance.”

The project was conceived as a theme park. It comprised an open-air theatre, a park and a mini-rose garden meant for southern sector residents. MP Kirron Kher had laid foundation stones in December 2017.

The park was to come up on 7.34 acres with 1.76 km footpath and 1,596 sq m parking area for 70 cars. These were to be built under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

However, not even a single event was held at the theatre after its inauguration. Work on the park too had been left incomplete as the area was taken over by wild growth.