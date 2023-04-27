Finally, work begins on Kishangarh road

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Four days after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted poor shape of Kishangarh road despite two inaugurations for “commencement of construction of phirni road”, work finally began today.

It is a big respite for the area residents as the road had remained “kutcha” for years. Councillor Suman Devi said, “It is big news for the residents that the work has started. It will make things convenient for the residents.”

City MP Kirron “formally inaugurated the work” during a programme on March 15. Earlier, the same work was inaugurated by area councillor Suman Devi at her personal level on March 7.

As work did not start, there was resentment among the local residents. The road was a major issue during the last Municipal Corporation poll.