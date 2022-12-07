Financial issues blamed for Bhakra Canal tragedy

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 6

The bodies of the four members of a Punjab family, which were recovered from the Narwana branch of the Bhakra Canal yesterday, were handed over to their kin after post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, today.

The deceased have been identified as Kulbir Singh (40), his wife Kamaljit (38), and their children Jashanpreet (16) and Khushpreet (11), from Tiwana village in Lalru. The car they were travelling in fell into the canal on Sunday morning.

The kin said Kulbir was depressed due to financial issues. A friend of the deceased said, “Kulbir was depressed due to his financial condition. He had a small land holding. A few months ago, he told me that he wanted to borrow some money. I tried for him, but nobody lent him money.”

Kulbir’s father Sucha Singh said, “Kulbir on Sunday told me that he was going to meet his in-laws. He had told his in-laws that he was coming and the family would stay there for some time. But, he didn’t go there. I don’t know how the accident happened.”

Sub-inspector Baryam Singh said, “The father of the deceased has stated that Kulbir was depressed. Besides farming, Kulbir was involved in milk business too. He had been associated with some political parties. His father, in his statement, hasn’t mentioned anything about the financial issues. The bodies have been handed over to the kin.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The father of the deceased has so far not claimed any foul play or raised any suspicion. We will check whether it was an accident or the driver deliberately drove into the canal.”