Fingers cut in factory mishap, worker travels in bus to reach PGI

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

It was a double whammy for a 19-year-old worker of a factory on Barwala road in Dera Bassi who had his two fingers cut in a mishap on Tuesday.

The victim, Nitesh, writhing in pain, had to pick up his dismembered fingers and reach the Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi where his co-worker Dharmu arranged a box in which the hospital officials gave him the first aid and ice-packed his organs. Nitesh’s misery did not end there. He and his co-worker boarded a bus with an ice-box containing his organs and reached the PGI an hour later where doctors operated on him.

Neither the factory officials provided him a vehicle to the hospital, nor the Dera Bassi hospital officials arranged an ambulance for him, he alleged.

Nitesh works as a helper at Kansal Engineering in Bhagwanpur, in a rail coach parts factory. On the one hand is the courage of the migrant youth, while on the other is the insensitivity of the factory management and health officials.

Dharmu later said factory officials had come and gave Rs 5,000 for medical treatment. As per Dera Bassi hospital officials, the victim was asked to wait for the ambulance, but he left on his own.