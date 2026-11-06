Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / FIR against former Pb Youth Cong chief Dhillon for assault

FIR against former Pb Youth Cong chief Dhillon for assault

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The UT police have registered an FIR against former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon over allegations of assaulting former Punjab Congress Committee secretary Ranjeet Singh Tarkhan Majra at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 here on October 27.

According to the FIR, the case was registered on November 4 under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Tarkhan Majra alleged that Dhillon and another unidentified person abused him using caste-based slurs when he was at Congress Bhawan with his son, Rajanpreet Singh, in connection with party work on October 27.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that Dhillon was standing outside the office of Happy Khera along with the unidentified person when he came out of the washroom. He alleged that the two abused him on the basis of his Scheduled Caste status and insulted and humiliated him in front of those present. When he objected to the alleged caste-based abuse, Dhillon slapped him and started beating him.

Tarkhan Majra further alleged that Dhillon threatened to kill him. He named Manjit Sharma and Rajeev Kapla as witnesses to the incident and stated that when he raised the alarm, his son, the witnesses and others intervened.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and had been associated with the Congress for 30 years. He identified himself as a Special Invitee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress SC Cell.

The FIR records that a preliminary inquiry found a prima facie case under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS against Dhillon. It states that the allegations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were not established at this stage.

Show-cause notice

The FIR comes after the Congress issued a show-cause notice to Dhillon over the October 27 altercation. The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee chairman, Avtar Henry, had asked him to respond within three days to the allegations of inappropriate behaviour and derogatory remarks against Tarkhan Majra.

Dhillon had confirmed receiving the notice while denying allegations of manhandling. He had described the incident as an exchange of verbal arguments and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved.

While Dhillon is a ticket aspirant from Ropar, Tarkhan Majra has been seeking Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana. The two do not have a direct electoral contest but are said to represent rival groups within the party.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts