FIR registered against former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon over 'assault'

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon over allegations of assaulting former Punjab Congress Committee secretary Ranjeet Singh Tarkhan Majra at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on October 27.

According to a copy of the FIR accessed by The Tribune, the case was registered on November 4 under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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In his complaint, Tarkhan Majra alleged that Dhillon and another unidentified person abused him using caste-based slurs when he was at the Congress Bhawan with his son, Rajanpreet Singh, in connection with party work between 3 pm and 3.30 pm.

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The complainant stated that Dhillon was standing outside the office of Happy Khera along with the unidentified person when he came out of the washroom. He alleged that the two abused him on the basis of his Scheduled Caste status and insulted and humiliated him in front of those present.

According to the complaint, when he objected to the alleged caste-based abuse, Dhillon slapped him and started beating him, causing physical pain and fear for his safety.

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Tarkhan Majra further alleged that Dhillon threatened to kill him. He named Manjit Sharma and Rajeev Kapla as witnesses to the incident and stated that when he raised an alarm, his son, the witnesses and others intervened.

The complainant stated that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and had been associated with the Congress for 30 years. He identified himself as a Special Invitee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress SC Cell.

The FIR records that a preliminary enquiry found a prima facie case under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS against Dhillon. It states that the allegations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were not established at this stage. Deputy SP Sukhwinder Pal has been assigned the investigation.

Congress had issued show-cause notice

The FIR comes after the Congress issued a show-cause notice to Dhillon over the October 27 altercation. The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee chairman, Avtar Henry, had asked him to respond within three days to allegations of inappropriate behaviour and derogatory remarks against Tarkhan Majra.

Dhillon had confirmed receiving the notice while denying allegations of manhandling. He had described the incident as an exchange of verbal arguments and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved.

While Dhillon is a ticket aspirant from Ropar, Tarkhan Majra has been seeking a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana. The two do not have a direct electoral contest but are said to represent rival groups within the party.