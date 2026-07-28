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Home / Chandigarh / FIR sought over controversial comments at Jantar Mantar

FIR sought over controversial comments at Jantar Mantar

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak in New Delhi. ANI
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A local court has directed the Chandigarh Police to file a status report on a complaint filed by advocate Vibhu Saini seeking the registration of an FIR against activist and social reformer Sonam Wangchuk, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke and comedian Kunal Kamra.

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The petition has been filed under Section 175 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeking directions to the police to register an FIR.

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According to the complainant, he had earlier submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh Police requesting the registration of an FIR against the three individuals, but no action was taken.

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The complainant alleged that Kamra made objectionable remarks during a protest at Jantar Mantar. He further claimed that Dipke and others were present when the remarks were made.

He contended that the alleged remarks hurt religious sentiments and were also derogatory towards the dignity of women. He urged the court to direct the police to register an FIR against the three individuals under the relevant provisions of law.

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During the preliminary hearing, the court issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police, directing it to file a status report by August 18.

The police are expected to inform the court about the action taken on the complaint, the nature of any inquiry conducted, whether a prima facie case is made out, and whether an FIR is warranted.

The petitioner has also impleaded the UT Administration and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned as respondents in the case.

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