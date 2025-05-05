DT
PT
Fire at gym in Mohali

Fire at gym in Mohali

Fire broke out in sauna unit around 3:30 pm
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 05, 2025 IST
The gym on fire at Soul Space Mayfair society in Sector 70.
A major fire broke out at the gym of the Soul Space Mayfair housing society in Sector 70 here this afternoon. No one was injured in the incident but furniture, AC units and gym equipment were damaged in the fire.

Local residents said the fire broke out in the sauna unit around 3:30 pm. They informed the fire officials, after which one fire tender reached the spot.

The officials said the cause of fire couldn’t be ascertained. They, however, suspected that short-circuit led to the blaze. Local councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said, “Fortunately, the fire was controlled well in time.”

