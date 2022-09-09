Fire at Mohali bank, records burnt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

A major fire broke out in the basement of a Bank of Baroda branch at Sector 71 here in the wee hour of Thursday. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

According to information, the fire broke out around 6 am. On receiving information at 6:05 am, firemen rushed two fire tenders to the site.

Fire station officer Jaswinder Singh said the passage to the basement was very narrow and it was very difficult for the firemen to the reach the basement. He said it took six fire tenders over five hours to douse the flames.

The officer said dumped furniture, records and other inflammable stuff was completely burnt in the fire. However, no loss to currency and lockers was detected, he added. He said the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

