Fire breaks out at Attawa hotel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

A fire broke out at GK Hotel in Attawa here this afternoon. Guests and staff members were evacuated safely.

Firemen said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the AC. According to information, three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The blaze was controlled in sometime and no major damage was reported. Fire vehicles faced tough time in making their way through narrow lanes of Attawa. Vehicles parked on the roadside made the matters worse.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the hotel. A large number of onlookers gathered at the spot as firefighters tried to douse the flames

Local councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty also reached the spot. He said soon after the mishap was reported, the fire wing team rushed to the spot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.