Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

ANI

Chandigarh, October 2

A fire broke out at a trading company in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, of Chandigarh on Monday.

As many as 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire brigade officer Dashharu Singh said, “We got information about the incident at 8.04 am, after which we reached the spot and started controlling the fire. The furniture factory had a lot of inflammable material that led to the spread of fire.”

He said, “We used 22 fire tenders to control the fire. The fire had almost reached the adjacent factory but was doused before it could spread further. There is no loss of life.”

As the fire spread, the nearby factories began relocating their goods to safer locations.

MPS Chawla, president of Chandigarh Industrial Association, said, “Around 7.30 am, we heard from the watchman that there was a fire in the factory. Had the fire spread further, it would have been catastrophic as there is a chemical factory and a pharmaceutical firm nearby.”