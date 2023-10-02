Chandigarh, October 2
A fire broke out at a trading company in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, of Chandigarh on Monday.
As many as 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.
Fire brigade officer Dashharu Singh said, “We got information about the incident at 8.04 am, after which we reached the spot and started controlling the fire. The furniture factory had a lot of inflammable material that led to the spread of fire.”
He said, “We used 22 fire tenders to control the fire. The fire had almost reached the adjacent factory but was doused before it could spread further. There is no loss of life.”
As the fire spread, the nearby factories began relocating their goods to safer locations.
MPS Chawla, president of Chandigarh Industrial Association, said, “Around 7.30 am, we heard from the watchman that there was a fire in the factory. Had the fire spread further, it would have been catastrophic as there is a chemical factory and a pharmaceutical firm nearby.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey
The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...
Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe
Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining c...
Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple
Though declared a ‘personal visit’, it comes at a time when ...
Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area
22 fire tenders pressed into service; no casualties reported
Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz
Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...