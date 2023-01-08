Fire breaks out at grocery shop

Mohali, January 7
Goods worth lakhs were burnt in a fire at a grocery shop on the Mubarikpur road here this morning.
The incident took place at Mangala Grocery Store around 8.30 am. Passers-by informed fire officials on seeing smoke emanating from the shop. Two vehicles from the Dera Bassi fire station reached the spot and brought the blaze under control within half an hour.
